(STACKER) – Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.

Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the ‘80s, it’s no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.

To see just how popular these names were, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the ‘80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you’re welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the 100 most popular baby names of the 1980s in New Mexico.

50. Manuel

Manuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God with us”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 563

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 225 (#108 (tie) most common name, -60.0% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #141

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 19,604

49. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 576

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 629 (#29 most common name, +9.2% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #52

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 73,406

48. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 593

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#362 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #29

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 144,781

47. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 602

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#210 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #59

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 60,173

46. Dustin

Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 603

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#389 (tie) most common name, -93.2% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #44

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 97,301

45. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 635

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#33 most common name, -6.5% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #105

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,935

44. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 640

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#110 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #33

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,861

43. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 645

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#309 (tie) most common name, -90.1% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #36

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 113,597

42. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 656

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -44.7% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #65

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,205

41. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 665

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#168 (tie) most common name, -78.3% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #41

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 103,828

40. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 716

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 431 (#56 most common name, -39.8% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #76

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,320

39. Jesse

Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 725

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 218 (#112 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #49

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 85,897

38. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 766

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#202 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #30

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,910

37. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 768

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#186 (tie) most common name, -82.4% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #40

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,339

36. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 781

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 622 (#30 most common name, -20.4% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #31

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,341

35. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 809

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#164 (tie) most common name, -81.6% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #37

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 111,365

34. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 848

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#218 most common name, -86.9% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #34

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 129,371

33. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 859

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141 (#176 (tie) most common name, -83.6% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #26

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,811

32. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 865

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 469 (#47 most common name, -45.8% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #39

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 105,962

31. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 886

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#85 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #24

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,743

30. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 963

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#9 most common name, -13.9% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #90

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 32,222

29. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,003

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#82 (tie) most common name, -71.1% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #23

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,638

28. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,036

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#71 most common name, -67.7% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #19

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,293

27. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,082

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 982 (#4 most common name, -9.2% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #35

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 124,186

26. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,088

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -49.6% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #15

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,240

25. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,103

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 575 (#35 most common name, -47.9% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #48

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 86,349

24. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,113

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#185 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #16

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,976

23. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,127

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 153 (#158 (tie) most common name, -86.4% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #28

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,418

22. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,183

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#124 (tie) most common name, -83.8% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #27

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,710

21. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,188

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -69.4% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #22

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,049

20. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,207

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#183 (tie) most common name, -88.6% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #25

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,405

19. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,279

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #32

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 138,343

18. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,287

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 320 (#77 most common name, -75.1% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #17

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,173

17. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,301

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#52 most common name, -65.8% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #18

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,906

16. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,495

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 437 (#54 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #14

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,848

15. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,516

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -63.9% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #13

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,013

14. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,574

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 233 (#106 (tie) most common name, -85.2% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #21

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,199

13. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,640

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#22 most common name, -57.4% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #20

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,804

12. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,694

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#94 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #12

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,755

11. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,703

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#76 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #11

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,016

10. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,781

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#62 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #9

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,034

9. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,936

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 685 (#23 most common name, -64.6% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,362

8. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,057

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#67 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #8

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,598

7. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,074

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 727 (#17 most common name, -64.9% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #10

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,367

6. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,448

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 most common name, -72.2% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,610

5. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,507

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 870 (#8 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,414

4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,636

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#13 most common name, -71.2% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,533

3. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,728

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 699 (#20 (tie) most common name, -74.4% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,894

2. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,578

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 642 (#28 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 80s)

National

Rank: #2

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,793

1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

New Mexico

Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,774

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 930 (#5 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 80s)

