(STACKER) – Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.
Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the ‘80s, it’s no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.
To see just how popular these names were, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the ‘80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you’re welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the 100 most popular baby names of the 1980s in New Mexico.
50. Manuel
Manuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God with us”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 563
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 225 (#108 (tie) most common name, -60.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #141
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 19,604
49. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 576
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 629 (#29 most common name, +9.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 73,406
48. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 593
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#362 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 144,781
47. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 602
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#210 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 60,173
46. Dustin
Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 603
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#389 (tie) most common name, -93.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 97,301
45. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 635
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#33 most common name, -6.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #105
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,935
44. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 640
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#110 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,861
43. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 645
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#309 (tie) most common name, -90.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 113,597
42. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 656
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -44.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #65
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,205
41. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 665
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#168 (tie) most common name, -78.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 103,828
40. Carlos
Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 716
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 431 (#56 most common name, -39.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #76
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,320
39. Jesse
Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 725
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 218 (#112 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 85,897
38. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 766
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#202 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,910
37. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 768
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#186 (tie) most common name, -82.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,339
36. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 781
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 622 (#30 most common name, -20.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,341
35. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 809
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#164 (tie) most common name, -81.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 111,365
34. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 848
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#218 most common name, -86.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 129,371
33. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 859
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141 (#176 (tie) most common name, -83.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,811
32. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 865
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 469 (#47 most common name, -45.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 105,962
31. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 886
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#85 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,743
30. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 963
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#9 most common name, -13.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 32,222
29. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,003
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#82 (tie) most common name, -71.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,638
28. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,036
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#71 most common name, -67.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,293
27. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,082
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 982 (#4 most common name, -9.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 124,186
26. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,088
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -49.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,240
25. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,103
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 575 (#35 most common name, -47.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 86,349
24. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,113
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#185 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,976
23. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,127
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 153 (#158 (tie) most common name, -86.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,418
22. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,183
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#124 (tie) most common name, -83.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,710
21. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,188
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -69.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,049
20. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,207
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#183 (tie) most common name, -88.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,405
19. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,279
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 138,343
18. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,287
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 320 (#77 most common name, -75.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,173
17. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,301
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#52 most common name, -65.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,906
16. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,495
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 437 (#54 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,848
15. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,516
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -63.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,013
14. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,574
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 233 (#106 (tie) most common name, -85.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,199
13. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,640
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#22 most common name, -57.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,804
12. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,694
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#94 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,755
11. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,703
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#76 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,016
10. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,781
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#62 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,034
9. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,936
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 685 (#23 most common name, -64.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,362
8. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,057
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#67 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,598
7. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,074
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 727 (#17 most common name, -64.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,367
6. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,448
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 most common name, -72.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,610
5. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,507
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 870 (#8 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,414
4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,636
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#13 most common name, -71.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,533
3. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,728
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 699 (#20 (tie) most common name, -74.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,894
2. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,578
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 642 (#28 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,793
1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
New Mexico
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,774
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 930 (#5 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 663,592