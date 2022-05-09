(STACKER) – Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era.

Bob Dylan’s hits certainly put a spotlight on the name Dylan. Fans of Corey Baker on the late 1960s to early 1970s sitcom “Julia” might have been compelled to put Corey (or the other popular variation, Kory) on their son’s birth certificates. People who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Micah, while other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade such as Jamey Sheridan or Ricky Nelson.

#50. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 454

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#550 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,306

#49. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 463

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#550 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,778

#48. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 465

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#168 (tie) most common name, -69.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,945

#47. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 465

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141 (#176 (tie) most common name, -69.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #87

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 31,836

#46. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 474

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 622 (#30 most common name, +31.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,386

#45. Joe

Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah increases”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 482

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#362 (tie) most common name, -89.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #108

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 24,759

#44. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 498

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56 (#331 (tie) most common name, -88.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 115,646

#43. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 519

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#309 (tie) most common name, -87.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,880

#42. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 522

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 131 (#195 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,515

#41. Raymond

Raymond is a name of German origin meaning “protector”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 530

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#221 (tie) most common name, -79.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 49,366

#40. Manuel

Manuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God with us”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 544

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 225 (#108 (tie) most common name, -58.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #146

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 17,266

#39. Shawn

Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 559

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#338 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 105,831

#38. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#232 (tie) most common name, -82.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 111,551

#37. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 583

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -37.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #67

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 43,179

#36. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 587

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#445 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,707

#35. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 601

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#52 most common name, -26.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,996

#34. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 614

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 431 (#56 most common name, -29.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #75

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 36,750

#33. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 620

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#94 most common name, -58.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,581

#32. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 621

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 437 (#54 most common name, -29.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,756

#31. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 630

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#9 most common name, +31.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #112

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 24,251

#30. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 632

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -42.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,829

#29. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 720

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -23.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,096

#28. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 747

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#362 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,965

#27. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 762

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#110 most common name, -71.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 163,117

#26. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 767

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 most common name, -39.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 101,539

#25. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 770

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141 (#176 (tie) most common name, -81.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 181,367

#24. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 778

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#164 (tie) most common name, -80.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,309

#23. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 795

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 575 (#35 most common name, -27.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,116

#22. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 832

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#82 (tie) most common name, -65.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 212,422

#21. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 860

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#13 most common name, -11.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 140,406

#20. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 885

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#85 most common name, -67.5% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 186,901

#19. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 890

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 153 (#158 (tie) most common name, -82.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,357

#18. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 964

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#186 (tie) most common name, -86.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 136,498

#17. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 991

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#183 (tie) most common name, -86.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 188,214

#16. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,082

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#218 most common name, -89.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,442

#15. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,113

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -50.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283,588

#14. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,217

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#22 most common name, -42.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 174,951

#13. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,252

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 233 (#106 (tie) most common name, -81.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 211,608

#12. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,339

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#124 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,920

#11. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,359

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 699 (#20 (tie) most common name, -48.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 278,010

#10. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,361

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#185 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 322,870

#9. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,592

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 727 (#17 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,939

#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,666

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 870 (#8 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,582

#7. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,031

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#62 most common name, -80.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 402,879

#6. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,154

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 685 (#23 most common name, -68.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 444,982

#5. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,220

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#76 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 462,954

#4. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,329

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#67 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 397,452

#3. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,626

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 446,004

#2. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,697

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 642 (#28 most common name, -76.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 475,669

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,741

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 930 (#5 most common name, -75.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 707,737