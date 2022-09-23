NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday, Morphy Lake State Park will reopen to the public after being closed due to the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. The lake’s reopening means all 35 state parks are back open to the public after the summer’s wildfires.

Story continues below:

While the lake is open, park officials do warn it is in the burn scar, and roads to the lake may be dangerous, depending on the weather.