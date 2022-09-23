NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday, Morphy Lake State Park will reopen to the public after being closed due to the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. The lake’s reopening means all 35 state parks are back open to the public after the summer’s wildfires.

While the lake is open, park officials do warn it is in the burn scar, and roads to the lake may be dangerous, depending on the weather.