Moriarty High School principal arrested for DWI

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A local principal is charged with DWI and reckless driving. While he claimed there was a good reason for his truck being in such bad shape at the time, police did not buy it.

Moriarty High School Principal Robert Adams claimed another driver ran him off the road Friday night. However, police found a whole lot of liquor in his truck and on his breath.

Officers found Adams walking along Skyline Drive after 9 p.m., just a few doors down from his home after someone called 911 and said there had been a crash.

Officers said they found Adams covered in dirt with blood on his shirt. They also found his truck with heavy damage, including a crushed roof, indicating the vehicle had rolled over.

According to the criminal complaint, his eyes were bloodshot and watery. His speech was slurred. He smelled like alcohol, and he was swaying back and forth. Inside the truck, officers found an opened fifth of Jim Beam Vanilla and an opened fifth of Jameson.

The officer said Adams admitted to drinking but agreed to a breath test. He blew a .17, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Parents at his school said it is not a good look.

“This is a small town,” parent Doug Miller said. “It has a negative impact, big time. People look up to him. People look up to the school and the principal and vice principals and teachers. It is going to leave a mark for a while.”

There is a petition to get him fired with more than 160 signatures.

In a statement, the Moriarty-Edgewood School District said:

“The school district does not comment on pending personnel matters. That being said, the families of the Moriarty-Edgewood School District can rest assured that the board and administration are fully invested in ensuring the well-being of its employees and students.”

KRQE News 13 went to the principal’s home Wednesday for comment, but we were told he was not there.

The district said Adams is on paid administrative leave. They did not indicate how long that is in effect.

Superintendent Teresa Salazar said Adams has worked for the district for 27 years. He has been a principal for 14 years, and this school year is his fourth year as the principal of Moriarty High School.