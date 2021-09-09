Moriarty fire put out overnight

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — TikTok is growing and it’s showing no signs of slowing down, but the app, where users can create and upload a 15-second video, is starting to show some weak points. The Wall Street Journal conducted a study to test out the app's feature called "for you," and what it found should put all of us, especially parents, on alert.

The feature directs users to the type of videos they like based on the videos they watch, like and comment on. The WSJ tested out the new feature and created dozens of fake accounts to understand what TikTok is showing young users. The fake accounts were registered as users from 13 to 15 years old.

According to this study, TikTok can quickly drive teenagers, who are one of the biggest users of the app, into a rabbit hole of videos showing sex and drugs.