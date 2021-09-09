Moriarty fire put out overnight

New Mexico News

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews put out a large compost fire in Moriarty overnight. Crews say it happened around 3:30 Thursday morning in a vacant lot.

They estimate it was anywhere from 60 to 80 yards in size. Fire units allowed the fire to burn itself out. Right now the cause is under investigation.

