More than $776K in ‘RAID’ grants awarded to New Mexico communities, Pueblos

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several New Mexico communities are getting some help managing their trash. The State Environment Department has given out more than $776,000 in recycling and illegal dumping or RAID grants. A large portion is going toward a tire shredder at the Southwest New Mexico regional landfill in Silver City and a recycling center in Pecos. In all, 15 local governments and tribes, many of them rural received funding.

“This funding allows rural communities of New Mexico to complete projects that ultimately protect human health and the environment, as well as improve the quality of life for their citizens,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release.

Funding has been awarded to the following:

Southwest Solid Waste Authority; Project: Purchase a tire shredder for scrap tire management at Southwest New Mexico Regional Landfill; Amount: $227,000.00

San Miguel County; Project: Establish a recycling collection facility in the Village of Pecos; conduct public education and outreach about the benefits of recycling Amount: $68,200.00

McKinley County; Project: Clean up several large illegal dumpsites throughout the county; conduct community education to prevent illegal dumping Amount: $51,906.30

City of Truth or Consequences; Project: Install a waste oil-fired heater for the recycling facility at the waste transfer station; educational campaign on proper motor oil disposal. Collected used motor oil from the community will fuel this heater during the winter to keep workers warm. Amount: $13,575.05

Jemez Pueblo; Project: Increase the capacity for cardboard collection and recycling with the purchase of a cardboard baler and storage shed for bales of cardboard awaiting transport to recycling facilities. Conduct a public education campaign on the benefits of recycling within the tribal community. Amount: $32,565.00

North Central Solid West Authority (NCSWA); Project: Conduct a feasibility study to determine the best approach for establishing recycling services throughout Rio Arriba County. Amount: $14,500.00

Village of Eagle Nest; Project: Increase the collection and storage capacity of scrap metals and large appliances at the Village recycling collection center in order to increase the diversion of these materials from the landfill. Amount: $19,672.10

San Juan County; Project: Clean up numerous illegal dumpsites throughout San Juan County. Amount: $5,000.00

City of Sunland; Park Project: Conduct community collection events for the proper disposal of household hazardous waste. Amount: $19,832.50

Village of Angel Fire; Project: Make infrastructure upgrades to the Village recycling collection center, including the installation of fencing for the prevention of illegal dumping. Amount: $41,419.00

Navajo Nation; Project: Clean up several large illegal dumpsites throughout the Navajo Nation. This is a collaboration of six chapters of the Navajo Nation. Amount: $150,000.00

Pueblo of Isleta; Project: Make equipment improvements to the Pueblo’s scrap tire management program for the recycling of metal tire rims. Amount: $16,000.00

Estancia Valley Solid Waste Authority (EVSWA); Project: Clean up two large illegal dumpsites in La Merced de Manzano land grant area. Amount: $16,476.00

City of Sunland Park; Project: Host community collection events for the proper disposal of scrap tires to prevent illegal dumping of tires in the community and surrounding areas. Amount: $56,200.42

Village of Magdalena; Project: Host community events for the collection and recycling of large household appliances as well as collection and proper disposal of construction and demolition waste for the prevention of illegal dumping. Amount: $12,520.00

San Juan County; Project: Improve the scrap tire management program of the County by making equipment upgrades and increasing tire collection and processing capacity Amount: $17,000.00