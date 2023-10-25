**Editor’s note: This story initially incorrectly reported that Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado and Washington were the top destinations that New Mexicans relocated to in 2022. The story has been changed with the correct information.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An estimated 58,443 people moved out of New Mexico in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey.

The top destination for people leaving the Land of Enchantment was Texas. The survey data showed an estimated 17,455 New Mexicans crossed the state line and settled in the Lone Star State last year.

The second most popular destination for people leaving New Mexico was Arizona, with an estimated 6,263 people moving. The third and fourth top states that New Mexicans flocked to included Colorado and Florida. A total of 3,844 people moved north to Colorado, and 3,551 went to the Sunshine State of Florida.

As for the fifth most popular moving destination, 2.585 people left New Mexico and went west to the Golden State, according to the data.

The total number determined by the census did not include New Mexicans who moved to Puerto Rico which was 161. The data also did not have information about the number of New Mexicans who moved to United States’ Island Areas or out of the country.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey happens each year across the county rather than the census which happens once every 10 years. The American Community Survey is sent to a small percentage of the population on a rotating basis throughout the decade. No household will receive the survey more often than once every five years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s website.

Despite seeing an estimated 58,443 people leave New Mexico in 2022, 72,095 people entered the state, meaning the total population is up by about 13,652 new residents, according to the data.

In July 2022, the estimated population of New Mexico was 2,113,344, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.