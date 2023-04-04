NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In an ongoing effort to locate migrants from south of the border, U.S. officials have discovered more smuggling stash houses in El Paso. The recent busts put the total count at over 130 stash houses discovered since October 2022.

Sunday, March 2, federal border patrol agents discovered 51 migrants in a house near the Ysleta neighborhood of El Paso. The migrants – who came from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala – were in good health when discovered, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Story Continues Below

Image from U.S. Border Patrol shows migrants found at an El Paso stash house.

Another house was found about four miles away near Mission Valley. There agents found 94 people from Guatemala, Mexico, and Ecuador. These migrants were also found in good health, officials say.

Some of the individuals were processed under Title 42, which allows federal agents to send migrants back to their country of origin. Others were processed under Title 8, which allows federal agents to apprehend individuals who are not legally admissible into the U.S.

“The citizens in our local El Paso community provide an important partnership to help us safeguard our city. We encourage anyone with information to report suspicious activity to our office. That one phone call could help save many lives,” Anthony ‘Scott’ Good, the El Paso Sector chief patrol agent, said in a press release.

The U.S. Border Patrol takes anonymous tips at 1-800-635-2509. The City of El Paso has a list of organizations that are accepting donations to help migrants at this website.