NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Millions of dollars is heading to New Mexico to help improve access to high speed internet in rural areas. The USDA is investing about $105 million into four projects in the state aimed at installing or expanding high-speed internet access.

The projects will benefit seven New Mexico counties. The funds will help more than 120 businesses, 40 farms and 12 educational facilities. “This is a technology that needs to be available to everyone, everywhere. The fact that you might live in a remote or rural area doesn’t mean you should be denied the opportunity to have full access to the opportunities that high speed internet provides,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said.

The project is expected to bring access to roughly 9,000 New Mexicans. The funding comes from the federal infrastructure bill.