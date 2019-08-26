More red tape for Red Door Brewing in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery is closer to opening a new location in Clovis. Albuquerque-based Red Door Brewing has plans of opening an outdoor taproom.

However, two nearby churches and the city’s Main Street organization say they’re worried about the damage and noise the brewery could cause. Last week, the city commission voted six to one to grant them a variance.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, a public hearing is still required to approve the brewer’s needed distribution license.