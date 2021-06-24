More of Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument to reopen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting on Monday, June 28 at 8 a.m., the Dept. of Interior, National Park Service is reopening more of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument. In a press release, the Gila National Forest reports that Cliff Dweller Trail with access to the Cliff Dwellings, the Visitor Center, and the Contact Station will be fully opened.

As the park continues to monitor CDC and recommendations from public health officials it will modify its operations accordingly. Gila National Forest officials remind the public that the Cliff Dweller Trail is a one-mile round trip that is moderately strenuous and typically takes between one and one and a half hours to complete.

Visitors have until 5 p.m. to exit the monument. Those who plan to hike the dwellings are encouraged to wear layers, sturdy shoes, and bring plenty of water.

Food and flavored drinks are not permitted on the trail. The park asks that visitors wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible.

Visitors are reminded to follow local health orders, abide by the Leave No Trace guidelines, social distance, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. Guests are also asked to park only in designated areas and to plan to visit the park during times that are not as busy.