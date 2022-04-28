NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level will have co-payments waived for child care. Previously, only families who earned 200% of the federal poverty level qualified.

That means more than 30,000 families statewide now have access to free childcare starting May 1. “We say to the rest of the world, our families deserve every bit of support. They are remarkable and resilient and child care should be free,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Also announced today, $10,000,000 for early childhood education programs, to help create new programs, or expand existing ones.