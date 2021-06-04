More Espanola chile on its way to space

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico chile is on its way to the International Space Station. The Space X Falcon 9 rocket, carrying Espanola chile seeds launched yesterday.

This was a part of a cargo mission. The ship is expected to dock with the space station early Saturday morning. KRQE News 13 spoke to a member of the team on the chile project. He said once the supplies are loaded onto the International Space Station, astronauts will be able to see how the chile seeds handled the launch, including whether they are still viable. Chile isn’t the only crop being studied, cotton was also launched into space for the first time.