NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A late-night van crash near Vaughn killed several chihuahuas, but a large number were rescued from the scene. Now, the number of dogs rescued continues to grow.

State police said 40-year-old Missael Rodelo from El Paso was behind the wheel Monday when he veered into oncoming traffic and hit a semi. Several dogs died in the crash.

Others were taken to local shelters, including some that were pregnant. Rescuers initially found 65 dogs.

The director of the East Mountain Companion Animal Project said that number has grown to around 100, including some that were still inside that van and more are on the way.

The animal project is setting up an event later this month for people to adopt the dogs. A fundraiser for some of the dogs can be found here.