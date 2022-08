NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As crews get closer to containing the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fires, more access to the Pecos wilderness is now being made available. The Santa Fe National Forest reopened more than 11,000 acres within the Pecos wilderness.

The Carson National Forest is also reopening portions of the Camino Real Ranger District. Officials say suppression repair is going on and that they will keep reopening areas to the public when it’s safe to do so.