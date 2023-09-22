NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A moose was spotted near Abiquiu Lake on Friday morning. Viewer Coral Verdugo sent KRQE the photos.

According to New Mexico Game and Fish, they believe this most likely is the same moose that was spotted last week north of Santa Fe near Tesuque, New Mexico. Last week the moose was captured near Grant Ave and Rosario Boulevard after it was reported near Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park.

The moose was then relocated to a habitat in northern New Mexico. The department said it was placed in an area where moose do not currently occur, but close to moose populations in southern Colorado. The moose was also tagged with a purple ear tag.

New Mexico Game and Fish said as of right now there is no current plan to move the moose spotted near Abiquiu Lake unless it poses a threat to the public again. Moose are protected game animals in New Mexico. The state also does not have an open hunting season for moose.

According to New Mexico Game and Fish, there have been almost a dozen confirmed sightings of different moose in New Mexico over the past 10 years.