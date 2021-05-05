Months after Juan Munoz went missing, his family is still looking for answers

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s now been 74 days since a National Guardsman went missing. He disappeared at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge in Taos, but his family isn’t giving up.

Before his car was found at the bridge, Juan Munoz was last seen at the National Guard Armory in Rio Rancho. This is where his family wants an investigation to start, to fill in the missing pieces.

Munoz was announced missing after he didn’t show up for drill in Rio Rancho back in February. When his car was found at the Gorge Bridge in Taos, some suspected suicide, but New Mexico State Police went in with drones, helicopters and volunteers to search but nothing came up.

Since then, news of the 20-year-old has slowly died down. His family hopes to bring his name back into the spotlight by hosting candlelight vigils in his honor.

“We don’t know where to go from there, we don’t know what to do next, what the next step could be but she just wants the vigils to be so that people don’t forget,” said Miriam Munoz, Juan’s aunt.

They hope to get enough attention at these vigils to get Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham involved to get her help getting information from the National Guard.

Saturday, May 8th, there will be a vigil from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge. The family asks that you bring a candle and wear a mask.

His mother says the family is offering a reward for any information that helps find him. NMSP is leading the investigation, anyone with information on the disappearance is asked to contact them at 575-758-8878.