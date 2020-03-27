Montessori teachers in Espanola share messages to students

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico teachers and staff continue to do their best to make sure students know how much they’re missed.
Those from La Tierra Montesorri School of the arts and sciences in Espanola put out a video and shared it with students. Many of the teachers there wrote personal messages and took pictures from home. They’re also sharing pictures of special areas in the school kids might miss and some inspirational quotes, telling them to take care until they meet again.
