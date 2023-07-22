BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and the Livestock Board hosted a fundraising event Saturday. It’s called the Western Hoedown.
The event took place at the Bernalillo County Sheriff`s Posse in the North Valley and supports the Special Olympics of New Mexico.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Historian shares Oppenheimer’s complex legacy, creation of Los Alamos lab
- Crime: Contractor admits to trying to defraud New Mexico environmental nonprofit
- KRQE Investigates: “Guilty”: Adoptive parents take plea in toddler abuse case
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico July 21 – 27
The Special Olympics aims to provide sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Dancing and a green chile cheeseburger cook-off were also featured during the event.