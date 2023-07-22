BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and the Livestock Board hosted a fundraising event Saturday. It’s called the Western Hoedown.

The event took place at the Bernalillo County Sheriff`s Posse in the North Valley and supports the Special Olympics of New Mexico.

The Special Olympics aims to provide sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Dancing and a green chile cheeseburger cook-off were also featured during the event.