NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold and snowy day for many across New Mexico. Even more is on the way, leading to some school cancelations and dangerous road conditions.

On Monday, though many parts across the state saw the weather, this storm’s focus was across northern and western New Mexico. Parts of Highway 550 taking much of the snow. Many, like people in Cuba, don’t mind. They said it is much-needed moisture.

“We welcome the moisture. We never want to wish away any of the moisture in the state of New Mexico,” said Jim Eaton, a Cuba resident.

A storm system brought snow and ice to the state which created dangerous road conditions. A drive along Highway 550 Monday showed snow build up along the sides of the road with many driving slowly. As snow will continue to fall, Cuba Independent Schools will be remote on Tuesday. The New Mexico Department of Transportation said that even though they scrape and salt roads, people should remember to slow down and give themselves plenty of time.

“Have a plan. Make sure that you are prepared. Have plenty of fuel in your vehicle. Have some extra blankets, a flashlight, some extra clothing if you need it, water, and food,” said Communication Director for NMDOT, Marisa Maez.

The Weather Service said this storm system is winding down but another one is moving in. However, it won’t bring as much snow with it.

NMDOT said to always check their website where maps of road conditions across the state can be found. They said to not be on the road if you don’t need to be. They also added to always check the tread on tires and to not use cruise control in winter weather.