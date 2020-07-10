Mom pleading for public’s help after daughter was shot, killed near Storrie Lake State Park

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is desperate for answers after her teenage daughter was killed near Storrie Lake Monday night. 16-year-old Adelina Tafoya was shot to death and her mother believes she may have been the target of road rage. “She was 16-years-old she was a bright, loving, charming young lady. She was an impact on everybody’s world,” says Estrellita Tafoya.

Tafoya’s family says they want justice after she was shot and killed earlier this week. “I just want to get to the bottom of this. I don’t want it to get swept up under the floor like the other crimes in this town have been,” says Estrellita Tafoya.

State police responded near the entrance of Storrie Lake State Park in Las Vegas on Monday night. Adelina’s family says she was in a car with five other teens when the shooting happened, and they suspect the group had become a target of road rage. “From my understanding is they pulled the car over to see why this car was following them. It was on them, chasing them,” says her sister Briana Saiz.

Two other teens were left injured, 16-year-old Briana Leyba was shot in the head, and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm. “I just want to know why this took place, what was the motive to all this. This is evil, they were just babies they have their whole life to live,” Saiz says.

The family says they are frustrated police aren’t giving them more information and they are worried if no one comes forward, Adelina’s murder will turn in to another cold case. “By the grace of God they are living today but my daughter didn’t make it. I just want justice for Adelina Tafoya. Please help me, please help us,” Tafoya says. State police tell News 13 right now, no one is in custody and they don’t have any suspects.