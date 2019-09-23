Mom accused of pulling fire alarm at Belen High School

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is facing charges for allegedly pulling a fire alarm at her son’s school.

Police say on Tuesday they were called out to Belen High School because of 39-year-old Alicia Trejo was trying to pick up her son from wrestling practice, but is not allowed to because of a custody battle.

When she was asked to leave, Trejo got angry, started yelling, then pulled a fire alarm in an attempt to get her son to come out. She’s charged with false reporting of a fire and trespassing.

