NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MolinaCares, part of Molina Healthcare, has donated $50,000 to help out the homeless community in New Mexico. The money will go to Heading Home, a nonprofit that helps people transition from being homeless to living in a stable home.

this matches a $50,000 grant from One Albuquerque. They plan to use the $100,000 to expand its behavioral health and medical service through their Albuquerque Street Connect program.