NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is donating $200,000 to support wildfire relief efforts. This is addition to helping provide shelter, food, water and medical care to impacted New Mexicans.

Donations will go to the Santa Fe Community Foundation Resiliency Fund and the All Together New Mexico Fund. Molina is also handing out cleaning supplies, baby items, clothing, hygiene products and pet food.

Molina Healthcare is also also taking the following actions to help impacted members.

Member outreach for wellness checks and the extension of aid

Waiver of prior authorizations for medical services

Coverage for out-of-network services

Provision of a 24/7 nurse advice line at 888-275-8750, TTY 711

Allowing early emergency refills for medications

Coordination of management for accessing care, medical equipment, oxygen and supplies

Waiving cost sharing requirements

Coordinating with members on premium payments

Ensuring behavioral and mental health service availability

To donate to the recovery efforts visit santafecf.org.