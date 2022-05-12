NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is donating $200,000 to support wildfire relief efforts. This is addition to helping provide shelter, food, water and medical care to impacted New Mexicans.
Donations will go to the Santa Fe Community Foundation Resiliency Fund and the All Together New Mexico Fund. Molina is also handing out cleaning supplies, baby items, clothing, hygiene products and pet food.
Molina Healthcare is also also taking the following actions to help impacted members.
- Member outreach for wellness checks and the extension of aid
- Waiver of prior authorizations for medical services
- Coverage for out-of-network services
- Provision of a 24/7 nurse advice line at 888-275-8750, TTY 711
- Allowing early emergency refills for medications
- Coordination of management for accessing care, medical equipment, oxygen and supplies
- Waiving cost sharing requirements
- Coordinating with members on premium payments
- Ensuring behavioral and mental health service availability
To donate to the recovery efforts visit santafecf.org.