ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center’s indoor pool is closed indefinitely after a mold issue was discovered. The pool first closed last week.

As part of the cleanup process, a piece of equipment has to be replaced in the pool area’s air-circulation system. Officials say repairs will likely have to be made to the roof of the pool area.

Roswell Parks and Recreation says the projects are expected to take a while. Other parts of the facility remain open.