‘Modern Family’ actor pays homage to New Mexico in new cookbook

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Actor and New Mexico native Jesse Tyler Ferguson is releasing a cookbook with some New Mexico-inspired recipes. The 45-year-old says his new cookbook with Chef Julie Tanous called “Food Between Friends” is all about paying homage to their hometowns.

The dishes include a Hatch green chile mac and cheese and some New Mexican red chile tacos. “Food Between Friends” will be available in March.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss