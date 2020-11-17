‘Modern Family’ actor pays homage to New Mexico in new cookbook

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Actor and New Mexico native Jesse Tyler Ferguson is releasing a cookbook with some New Mexico-inspired recipes. The 45-year-old says his new cookbook with Chef Julie Tanous called “Food Between Friends” is all about paying homage to their hometowns.

The dishes include a Hatch green chile mac and cheese and some New Mexican red chile tacos. “Food Between Friends” will be available in March.

Don’t Miss