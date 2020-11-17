NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Actor and New Mexico native Jesse Tyler Ferguson is releasing a cookbook with some New Mexico-inspired recipes. The 45-year-old says his new cookbook with Chef Julie Tanous called “Food Between Friends” is all about paying homage to their hometowns.
The dishes include a Hatch green chile mac and cheese and some New Mexican red chile tacos. “Food Between Friends” will be available in March.
Don’t Miss
- ‘Modern Family’ actor pays homage to New Mexico in new cookbook
- ACLU calls Roswell councilor’s comments ‘racist garbage’
- New Mexico’s plan to assess each county after two-week shutdown
- UNM, Anderson School of Management establishes J.B. White Memorial Scholarship
- Coronado Center’s general manager shares thoughts on 2-week shutdown