BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwest Model Railroad Museum in Belen is getting a facelift, thanks to volunteers of all ages. Gavin Strawderman is the youngest volunteer working on the museum. He’s just one of nearly two-dozen members who are devoting their free time to the museum.

The Southwest Model Railroad Club was created in 1995 before rebranding to what they’re known as today. Board members bought a portable building about a year and a half ago, with the idea of turning it into a model railroad museum. “The intention here is to have an end scale layout in this room,” said Jim McKelvey, Southwest Model Railroad Museum President.

The grand total for the remodel is $50,000, with funding coming from members and fundraisers. “We did get a grant from BNSF Burlington Northern Santa Fe for about $12,000, help us fund the electricity, the plumbing here,” said McKelvey.

JB Reber has 50 years of experience with model railroad trains. Reber says he volunteers in hopes that people will understand and appreciate this type of art. “Worked tremendously hard to get this building on this location so we can offer model railroading and the history of railroading as much as we can to everybody,” said Reber. The museum is currently open but only on Thursday through Saturday.