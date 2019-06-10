Mobile space museum makes a stop at UFO Festival

New Mexico

Roswell’s annual UFO Festival is getting an educational element in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The Wonders on Wheels Mobile Museum, a program run through a New Mexico Cultural Affairs Department is making a pit stop at the festival on July 6 and July 7. The wheelchair accessible RV exhibit will focus on collections for the New Mexico Museum of Space History.

Visitors will learn about the first mission to the moon, space food and New Mexico’s connection to outer space. This year, the festival will occur July 5-7.

