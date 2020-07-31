Mobile food distributions to be held in Bosque Farms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank will be hosting one of many mobile food drives on Saturday, August 1. It will be a no-contact, drive-thru food pantry for people in need.

The food drive will be held at Wells Fargo Bank in Bosque Farms located at 970 Bosque Farms Boulevard and will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Additional food distributions will be held in August and September at the same Wells Fargo location:

  • Saturday, August 15, at 8 am
  • Saturday, August 29, at 8 am
  • Saturday, September 19, at 8 am

