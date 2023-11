ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The United Association Local 412 Plumber and Pipefitters Union launched a mobile classroom to extend outreach and bring training to rural and tribal communities in the northern part of the state. The goal of the unit is to train unemployed or underemployed people in a chosen trade so they can secure good jobs in their local communities.

The mobile classroom will be unveiled on November 28 at 1 p.m. at Northern New Mexico College.