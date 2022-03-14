NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MMA fighter Cody East is back behind bars after a domestic violence incident over the weekend. According to a criminal complaint, East got into a fight with his wife and is accused of refusing to let her and their kids out of a car.

The woman told deputies he made threatening comments and pushed her when she tried to stop him. He’s charged with child abuse, false imprisonment, and battery. East has faced similar charges in the past.