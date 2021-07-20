Mission Street Arts aims to inspire artists, community

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mission Street Arts exists to further the artistic vision of resident artists and the community by providing facilities, workshops and studio visits. Russell Prather is one of their artists in residence and has been working on four new hanging pieces during his stay at Mission Street Arts.

As part of the Jemez Springs Public Library “Hands On Summer Art Series,” Prather will discuss his three-dimensional art on July 17. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prather will share how his work has evolved and how he became so obsessed with transparency, layering and interactivity. The following week, from 1-3 p.m on Saturday, July 24, Prather will host an Open Studio at the Mission Street Arts studios. There, he will discuss his art-making process, inspiration, and the goals of his residency while community members view the work he created in residence.

Mission Street Arts is located at 45 Mission Street, Jemez Springs, NM 87025.