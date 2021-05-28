Missing Tennessee teen once thought to be in NM found safe in Alabama

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Tennesse teen who has allegedly been held against her will by her father once thought to be in New Mexico has been found. Police say John Oliver Westbrook took off with his daughter, now 18-year-old Daphne during a visit to Chattanooga in 2019.

Authorities began looking for her in Santa Fe after a bible of hers was found in a trash can at a Trader Joe’s off West Cordova Road. Since then, police found other evidence including surveillance video of what appears to be her dad frequently shopping in Santa Fe. but authorities have announced that Daphne has been found safe in Samson, Alabama. They are still searching for her dad John.