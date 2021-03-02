Missing Tennessee teen may be in Santa Fe, New Mexico after alleged kidnapping by father

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tennessee man is now charged with kidnapping, accused of holding his 17-year-old daughter in Santa Fe. Authorities say Daphne Westbrook along with her dogs, Fern and Strawberry, did not return home after a weekend visit to Chattanooga to visit her father, John Oliver Westbrook, back in October 2019.

Authorities say they recently found a bible belonging to Daphne in a trashcan outside of a Trader Joe’s on West Cordova Road in Santa Fe. They say her father is an IT expert and that a recent investigation has found he may frequently shop in Santa Fe stores. Authorities also believe Westbrook may take Daphne horseback riding, so they are asking New Mexico’s horsing community to be on alert.

Authorities say Daphne is 5’3″ weighing 110 pounds. Authorities say Westbrook is 6’4″ weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say Daphne is being held against her will and unable to communicate with the outside world. They say she is endangered both physically and mentally.

Authorities say if you see Daphne, or her father, to contact the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office at 1-505-428-6926 or through email at 1stdainvestigations@da.state.nm.us.