Missing Taos woman has not been heard from in nearly 3 weeks

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information regarding a missing woman.

Officials are looking for 51-year-old Melissa Crabtree. The sheriff’s office says she was reported as a missing person on February 29, 2020, after her family had not heard from her in two weeks.

According to deputies, Melissa has lived in and around Taos for several years and is a musician. Authorities searched her home and vehicle which did not provide any information as to her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Taos Central Dispatch at 505-758-2216.