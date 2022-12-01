SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person who was reported missing was found dead. Police said they were called to a scene Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., police in Santa Fe were contacted after a dead person was found in the 1200 block of Maez Road.

Police found a dead man at the location, and they believe he was ‘out in the elements for some time.’

The man was identified as Gregorio Sandoval, 46, of Santa Fe. Sandoval had been reported missing on November 4, 2022. Police are investigating his case as a suspicious death.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.