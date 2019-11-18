Missing Portland cat found 1,200 miles away in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A cat that has been missing for five years from its home in Portland, Oregon has been found in Santa Fe.

Sasha the cat (courtesy Santa Fe Animal Shelter)

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter says a black cat named Sasha was found wandering Santa Fe streets. After scanning Sasha’s microchip, shelter officials discovered the cat had traveled over 1,200 miles from Portland.

According to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, 31-year-old Viktor Usov said he reported Sasha missing five years ago and was shocked when he received a call from the shelter saying they had found his cat.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Usov. “We thought the worst but when we received the call, we were so thankful Sasha was alive and well.”

Sasha’s family says the cat is very friendly and must have hitched a ride from a traveler.

“I guess I wanna think he was on a great American adventure,” said Usov.

American Airlines has offered to fly Sasha to Portland along with Santa Fe Animal Shelter public relations officer Murad Kirdar on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Kirdar says a microchip is the only form of pet identification that’s permanent and cannot be altered or removed.

“In this case, Sasha’s family hasn’t moved or changed numbers, so we are lucky this story has a positive outcome,” said Kirdar.