Missing New Mexico boy found safe after more than a year

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than a year, a young boy allegedly abducted by his father has finally been found safe. New Mexico State Police ended the Amber Alert on Tuesday for Osiel Rico which was issued in January 2020.

Investigators believe his father Jorge Rico-Ruvira took the boy after he killed the boy’s mother, Isela Mauricio-Sanchez. It’s unclear how the boy was found or if Rico-Ruvira has been taken into custody but the FBI still has Rico-Ruvira listed on its most wanted fugitives website.

They had said he could have gone to Mexico. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provides updates as they become available.