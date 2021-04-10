Missing endangered woman’s vehicle found abandoned near Cordova

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are seeking assistance in locating an endangered Radium Springs woman. Mary Ellen Emily Quintana, 73, told her family she was going to Española, NM.

It is unknown when she left Radium Springs or when she arrived in Española. Her 1994 green Ford Explorer was located by NMSp abandoned on State Road 76 near mile marker 13 near Cordova, NM.

Quintana is 5-foot-1-inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black and white hair. Police don’t know what Quintana was wearing. If anyone has information on Quintana’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact state police at 575-382-2501 or 911.