Missing endangered person advisory issued for Gallup man

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE)- The Gallup Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Tuesday for Ralph Joseph Diaz and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Ralph is 59-years-old and is five-feet, eleven-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last heard from on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, after authorities say he called the New Mexico Crises Hotline around 1:52 a.m.

Ralph was last known to be in Gallup in the area of 7th Street and Maloney. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Ralph is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Gallup Police Department at 505-722-2231 or to call 911.