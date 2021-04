NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for missing endangered juvenile, 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller. Miller has been located and is safe. The alert – first issued on Saturday, March 27 – included Miller along with 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo.

On Monday, NMSP updated the Amber Alert for the missing teens to a “Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory” from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Castillo was located safely on Tuesday.