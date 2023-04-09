RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled. They’re looking for a missing woman.

The New Mexico State Police and Rio Rancho Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for Maria Valdez, 30, of Rio Rancho. She was last seen leaving the area near the Rust Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

Valdez is 5’4” and 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen in a pink shirt and grey sweatpants with hearts on them. She was not wearing socks or shoes and will have bruises on her arms from hospital IVs.

If you see her or know where she is, you’re asked to call Rio Rancho Police Department at 505-891-7226 or dial 911.