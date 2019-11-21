Missing cat found in Santa Fe reunited with owner in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KRQE) – A very happy reunion. The Oregon cat that vanished five years ago and turned up in Santa Fe is back home.

Sasha was reunited with her owner in Portland on Tuesday night. She was found wandering the streets of Santa Fe. After scanning her microchip, the Santa Fe Animal learned Sasha was from 1,200 miles away.

American Airlines volunteered to fly Sasha and his rescuer to Oregon. It’s still unclear how she ended up in Santa Fe.

“It’s crazy. I’ve been at the shelter for five years. I’ve talked to people that’s worked in the shelter business for over a decade and they’ve never heard of an animal traveling 1,200 miles,” Murad Kirdar, Santa Fe Animal Shelter spokesperson, said.