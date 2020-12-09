WATCH LIVE: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Task Force to host news conference

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Task Force will host a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham established the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force Act in 2019. According to a 2019 news release, the task force will collaborate with tribal governments, tribal law enforcement, and the U.S. Department of Justice to determine the scope of the problem, identify barriers, and create partnerships to improve processes for reporting and investigating cases. 

