WATCH LIVE: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Task Force to host news conference

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Ski season has officially arrived. Ski Santa Fe is already open and Taos, Parajito and Angel Fire open this Friday, Dec. 11.

Angel Fire Resort is reporting more than three feet of natural snow and five trails, three chairlifts, two moving carpets, and the two-lane Polar Coaster Tubing Hill will be open. "We've been working around the clock to get our mountain ready for the winter season. Along with snowmaking and grooming our ski trails, we've also implemented the New Mexico Department of Health guidelines to promote the health and safety of our guests and staff. While we will be operating at a limited capacity, which will require online reservations for most of our activities, we are excited to be able to offer the best in outdoor recreation and family-style lodging for our guests who are looking forward to coming to our mountains," said Greg Ralph, marketing director of Angel fire Resort in a press release.