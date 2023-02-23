SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting in March, the living wage for Santa Fe workers will increase. The minimum wage for workers will increase from $12.95 and hour to $14.03 an hour.

All business owners within the city of Santa Fe must comply. The city’s living wage ordinance does not set a minimum wage for tipped workers. The increases are based off the consumer price index for the western region for urban rage earners and clerical workers.