SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The hourly minimum wage in Santa Fe is increasing by 30 cents next month.

This is happening under the Santa Fe Living Wage Ordinance. The wage will go from $11.80 to $12.10. The increase is based on the consumer price index which rose 2.6 percent from last year.

The city enacted a living wage in 2007 to ensure that worker’s pay keeps up with inflation. It’s the highest minimum wage in New Mexico

The increase goes into effect on March 1.