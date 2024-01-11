NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Aiming to energize New Mexico’s rural roads for electric vehicles, the state has now landed tens of millions in federal dollars for charging stations.

“The work does not stop here. The work is just beginning,” said State Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil (D), Albuquerque. That work is worth $68 million in federal grant money that New Mexico has now secured, aimed at building three new electric vehicle charging projects for rural areas.

“New Mexico is leading in rural utility nonprofit space by making sure they’re not left out and feeling like they don’t have the resources to participate in this incredibly important work,” said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D).

The biggest project will be led by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The state agency is contracting with a company called TeraWatt to build electric truck charging centers on I-10 in the southern part of the state. $63 million will pay for a station near Lordsburg and another near Vado in Dona Ana County helping complete a route from California to El Paso.

“We know that growing our economy, creating jobs, providing new options for people to get around what is the 5th largest state, that that is all enhanced as we invest in our infrastructure and grow our ability for zero-emissions vehicles,” Rep. Nathan Small (D), Las Cruces.

In a second project, Santa Fe County will get around $3 million to build 33 fast chargers, and level 2 charging stations at over a dozen rural sites. Finally, the town of Taos is getting half a million for six public EV chargers, including one near the visitor center.

“The town of Taos is happy to do our part in creating this renewable energy system so that way New Mexicans and tourists alike don’t have to worry when they’re traveling the state about whether they’ll be able to find charging infrastructure,” said Town of Taos Mayor, Pascual Maestas.

New Mexico’s nearly $68 million award represents the largest amount of money given to any one state in this first round of EV charging grant funds.