Millions of Americans to receive stimulus money

New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The $2 trillion stimulus package passed over the weekend will have the government sending checks to millions of Americans including a lot of New Mexicans.

The package provides one time payments of $1,200 per adult who makes less than $75,000 plus $500 per child under the age of 17. Married couples will receive $2,400. New Mexico congresswoman Deb Haaland says the package is a huge accomplishment.

“A lot of this stimulus package is giving money toward snap, meals and wheels, and programs that provide meals for students, seniors and so forth. A lot of that will help some people keep working,” said Haaland.

People making more than $99,000 and couples earning more than $198,000 will not get a payment. Haaland says how you get your check depends on how you filed your taxes. If you filed online, you’ll likely get a direct deposit.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞