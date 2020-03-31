Millions of Americans to receive stimulus money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The $2 trillion stimulus package passed over the weekend will have the government sending checks to millions of Americans including a lot of New Mexicans.
The package provides one time payments of $1,200 per adult who makes less than $75,000 plus $500 per child under the age of 17. Married couples will receive $2,400. New Mexico congresswoman Deb Haaland says the package is a huge accomplishment.
“A lot of this stimulus package is giving money toward snap, meals and wheels, and programs that provide meals for students, seniors and so forth. A lot of that will help some people keep working,” said Haaland.
People making more than $99,000 and couples earning more than $198,000 will not get a payment. Haaland says how you get your check depends on how you filed your taxes. If you filed online, you’ll likely get a direct deposit.
