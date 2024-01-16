NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a fund meant to make New Mexico’s outdoor space more attractive. But it’s lost millions of dollars in recent years, and state officials are trying to keep it from losing more. “By the time the 2021 applications came in and were processed, we had missed the federal, the end of the federal fiscal year cycle to use money that was expiring,” Dr. Robert Stokes, the Program Support Bureau Chief of State Parks Division said.

He is talking about the Land and Water Conservation Fund, started by the Federal Government in the 1960s to enhance parks and get Americans outside. Counties, municipalities, and tribal organizations can all apply for grants, the state then authorizes those applications and sends them off to the National Park Service in Washington for approval.

For decades, Congress has allocated money to the fund, but in 2020 the program started automatically receiving funding and more of it. The state said they weren’t prepared for that, missing deadlines to process applications for all the new funds. They blame it on a variety of factors including a lack of staff and experience. “In 2021 at the end of the federal fiscal year, 973,000 dollars was swept back, that was money apportioned in 2019 that was not obligated or spent,” Stokes said.

In 2022, more than $2 million was swept back. And in 2023, another $2.1 million. Even after losing all those dollars, the fund still has more than 6 million in it today and plenty of grant requests. “We’re not facing a situation where we no longer have money to fund the LWCF applications, we do,” he said.

The state is encouraging organizations and entities to apply. They say they’re learning from the experience. “It wasn’t set up as good as it could have been, unfortunately, but we have identified what those issues are and we have gone ahead and corrected them,” Stokes said.

Six applications were turned over to Washington this week. Right now, they are in the process of hiring.