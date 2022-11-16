SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions are going to health care professionals across New Mexico. The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced on Wednesday it has awarded $2.8 million in student debt relief.

Story continues below:

The relief comes from the agency’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program which will be providing debt relief to 44 healthcare professionals by way of state funds. According to a NMHED press release, this is more than double the number that benefited from the program in 2021.

The release says the department received a record number of applicants for the money with a 650% increase from the previous year.