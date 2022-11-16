SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions are going to health care professionals across New Mexico. The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced on Wednesday it has awarded $2.8 million in student debt relief.

The relief comes from the agency’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program which will be providing debt relief to 44 healthcare professionals by way of state funds. According to a NMHED press release, this is more than double the number that benefited from the program in 2021.

The release says the department received a record number of applicants for the money with a 650% increase from the previous year.